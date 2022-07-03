Vizianagaram: Police destroy liquor bottles worth Rs 30 Lakh

Vizianagaram: Police has destroyed 3,745 seized liquor bottles worth Rs 30 lakh at Gokul Layout in Gantyada mandal in the district on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Deepika M Patil personally monitored the process of destruction of the seized liquor bottles along with Special Enforcement Bureau sleuths and local police. SEB additional SP N Sri Devirao, SEB SES D Sailaja Rani, Vizianagaram DSP T Trinadh and others were also present.

Speaking to the media, SP Deepika Patil said the police department has seized 3,547 liters of liquor and arrested 1, 200 persons in 928 cases over the past three years.

"We have enforced a strict vigil on the illegal transportation of Non-Duty Paid Liquor into the district from neighboring Odisha state. We will enforce strict action on illegal liquor making, transport and trading. We will invoke the PD Act against habituated offenders," she said.