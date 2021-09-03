Vizianagaram: Police foil TDP protest at Disha police station

Vizianagaram:The proposed protest at the Disha police station by TDP was foiled by the police and party leaders were kept under house arrest in Vizianagaram on Thursday.

As justice was not delivered to the Dalit girl, Ramya who was murdered in Guntur district. TDP planned stage a protest demonstration at all Disha police stations on Thursday, across the district to put pressure on the government to take immediate action on the culprit.

Right from the early morning, the police knocked the doors of the activists and put them under house arrest.

TDP leaders including IVP Raju, S Vanajakshi, Ravi Sekhar, P Paidi Raju, B Narasinga Rao, V Chaitanya Babu and others are restricted to their homes.

Telugu Yuvatha Vizianagaram Parliamentary constituency president said that the government failed to keep up its promise and failed to deliver justice to the bereaved family. He demanded stern action against the murderer and protection for women. He deplored that it is completely undemocratic to suppress the voices of the Opposition.