Vizianagaram: Prof Kattamani takes charge as CTU VC

Vizianagaram: Prof Tejaswi Kattimani has taken charge as Vice-Chancellor of Central Tribal University (CTU).

He was the professor of Hindi department with Moulana Abul Kalam National Urdu University in Hyderabad and later he worked as VC of Indira Gandhi Central Tribal University in Madhya Pradesh.

He has vast experience in education and academic field. Prof H Lajapathi Rai, special officer of Tribal University and administrative officer Dr P Suryanarayana have received the new VC Kattimani.

He is also member of draft committee constituted by the Union Government of India to design new education policy.

Speaking on the occasion, Kattimani stated that the Tribal University would help the concerned students and to raise them to further level of life standards. It would help the backward areas to attain progress through education.