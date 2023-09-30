Vizianagaram: Protect your heart to lead healthy & long life

Vizianagaram: SP M Deepika Patil advised the people to protect their heart to lead a long and healthier life.

On Friday, she flagged off the rally organised by Tirumala Medicover Hospitals at Fort Junction to create awareness among the people regarding the heart health on the occasion of the World Heart Day.

She said that the most of heart-related diseases are occurring due to alcoholism and other bad habits. “The people over 45 years should be more cautious on the health of their heart and periodically go for medical check-up and practise physical exercise to keep their heart healthier.”

Later a seminar was organised at the hospital in which the MD of the Tirumala Medicover Hospitals addressed the gathering and said that the hospital is committed to protect the public from heart related deaths and conducting cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training for youth and other medical staff so that they will be able to provide first aid to patients suffering from heart attacks.

He said that the CPR can save the life of the patient and the training sessions would be conducted to educate the medical staff and even common people to perform the CPR in emergency situation.

Dr Kumar Narayan, Dr Padmakumar, Joint Collector Mayur Ashok and others have participated in the workshop.