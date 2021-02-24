Vizianagaram: RTC crew force women out of bus with hubby's body

Bobbili (Vizianagaram): In a heart-rending incident, an RTC bus conductor and driver threw women out of the vehicle with the body of her husband who died in the middle of the journey. According to information, D Paidaiah, 70, and his wife Paidamma of Bangaramma colony in Salur town were basket weavers.

Paidaiah had been suffering from a chronic disease for the past few years. On Monday evening, boarded an RTC bus to return home from Parvathipuram after taking treatment at a local Ayurveda practitioner. But in the middle of the journey, Paidiah breathed his lost due to a heart attack.

On learning of his death, instead of helping the hapless woman, the conductor and driver mercilessly forced her to get down along with the body at the petrol pump at Bobbili. Paidamma sat there with her husband's body pleading with locals to help her shift the body to Salur. Finally, some locals recognised her, collected funds and shifted them to their home in Bangarama colony. However, the woman could not give the details of the bus whose crew threw her on the road.