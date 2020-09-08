Vizianagaram: Serve with commitment, Deputy CM Pushpasreevani tells constable cadets

Vizianagaram: Policing is not a job and it is a responsibility. The police should serve the society with commitment and they should be role models for the youth in the society, said Deputy Chief Minister P Pushpasreevani here on Tuesday.

She took part as the chief guest at the passing out parade of the police constables at the Police Training College grounds.

In all 410 constable cadets selected for civil and special police wing have successfully completed their training and they would be inducted into their duties soon. Senior officers also attended the programme and received the guard of honour from the passing out cadets.

The Deputy Chief Minister advised the cadets to work with honesty and get name and fame to their families as well as to the government. Discipline, commitment and honesty are the ornaments for the police personnel. The character of the police should be role model to the students and young people in the society, she said.

R K Meena, Additional Director General. stated that the constables are pillars of the entire police system and they should have commitment and service motive. D Ramachandra Raju, Principal of the Police Training College, stated that they had moulded the youth as warriors as they entered into the premises with free minds.

"The cadets were given complete training both physically and mentally. Now they are ready to face any challenging situation in their career," he said.

Later the Deputy Chief Minister and senior officers have received the guard of honour and presented certificates and shields to the best performing cadets. SP B Rajakumari also participated in the programme.