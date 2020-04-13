Vizianagaram: SP B Rajakumari inaugurates disinfectant tunnel

Vizianagaram: "We are taking strict measures to curb the spread of coronavirus and we are not allowing anyone to enter into our district from the places where coronavirus positive cases are registered. Our aim is to make the Vizianagaram district coronavirus-free district," said Superintendent of Police B Rajakumari on Sunday.

She was inaugurating disinfectant tunnel at V T Agraharam, the gateway to Vizianagaram districts.

The SP said disinfectant would be sprayed on person passing though the tunnel She said the police was making all efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus. Additional SP J Rammohan Rao and others participated in the programme.