Vizianagaram: 'Speed up Jagananna Colony works'

Vizianagaram: The government is taking special interest on housing project at Jagananna colony. Around 1,01, 368 houses were allotted to eligible homeless poor in the district. The government has disbursed around Rs 100 crores to the beneficiaries to speed up the works.

It is known that 1,01,368 houses were allotted in 907 layouts under the "Housing for the Poor" scheme. Approximately Rs 277.44 crore has been spent in Vizianagaram district alone to acquire lands. Out of 1.01 lakh houses, 39,000 are below the basement level and 12,000 are at the basement level, 4,400 at the roof level and 4,800 at the roof cost level. Around 5,000 houses are constructed. A total of 69,000 houses were grounded. So far, 88 per cent of the mapping and 79 per cent of the Geo-tagging process has been completed in all the layouts. Project director of housing department P Kurmi Naidu asked the officials to speed up the works

The grounding works for 32,000 houses will be started soon or by Ugadi, he said. Meanwhile, Rs 100 crore has been deposited in the beneficiaries' accounts in the district for the works done so far. Another Rs 30 crore is yet to be disbursed. It will be handed over to the beneficiaries as soon as it is received. Apart from this, the government is providing 90 bags of cement, 20 tons of sand and iron to the beneficiaries. A beneficiary K Narayanamma of S Kota stated that as of now we are living in hatched house and recently got house in the government scheme. We started the works and the officials are supporting us in all ways to complete it as soon as possible. It will be a huge support for my family' after the construction, she added.