Vizianagaram: Students get Vasathi Deevena funds worth Rs 42 cr

Collector S Nagalakshmi, ZP Chairman Chinna Srinu handing over cheques to students in Vizianagaram on Wednesday
Highlights

As many as 43,980 students have been benefited with Rs 42 crores under Jagananna Vasathi Deevena scheme in Vizianagaram district which was launched by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday in Ananthapuram district.

Vizianagaram: As many as 43,980 students have been benefited with Rs 42 crores under Jagananna Vasathi Deevena scheme in Vizianagaram district which was launched by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday in Ananthapuram district.

ZP Chairman Chinna Srinu said that the government is giving top priority to education and encouraging students by giving Anma Vodi and Vasathi Deevena, Vidya Deevena and no student is skipping higher education due to poverty.

Jagan Mohan Reddy observed the pathetic conditions of students, parents during his Padayatra and after coming into power he started healing all the social ailments. The Collector S Nagalakshmi said that these schemes will help students to continue their education. Later, they handed over the cheques to the students.

