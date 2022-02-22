Vizianagaram: TDP extends support to Maithan workers

Bobbili (Vizianagaram): Tension prevailed at Growth centre on Tuesday as the TDP leader Baby Naina staged a dharna with Maithan workers.

Around 200 local workers lost their jobs as the management preferred the technicians from other states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

The workers have been staging protests for their jobs. On Tuesday, Baby Naina, in-charge of Bobbili Assembly constituency, took part in dharna and extended his support.

The government has made a policy to give 75 per cent of jobs to locals, but the company is violating the mandatory norms and taking their decisions.

He said that he would intensify the fight till the workers get their jobs.