Vizianagaram: Tirumala Hospital hosts free surgery camp for cleft lip

Vizianagaram: Appreciating Tirumala Hospital, MLA K Veerabhadra Swamy said that conducting free medical cum surgery camp for cleft lip patients was great job.

Inaugurating a free medical cum surgery camp for cleft lip patients here on Monday, MLA appealed patients to avail the services and get treated at free of cost. He also appreciated Muthoot Finance Corporation for supporting the camp.

Tirumala Hospital director

Dr K Tirumala Prasad said that their hospital is always ahead in taking part in social service and ready to support the needy at any time.

He explained that cleft lip is not a big problem and it can be corrected with a surgery by the expert doctors. He said that after conducting the screening tests, the dates will be finalised for surgeries.

Dr K Prasanth Kumar, Dr Kuljeet Singh, Dr Ch Mahesh and others participated in the programme.