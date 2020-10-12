X
Vizianagaram: Tree axed for Sirimanu utsav

MP B Chandrasekhar and MLA B Appalanarasaiah axing the tree for Sirimanu of Goddess Paidithalli at Balarampuram village of Jami mandal on Monday
Highlights

Balarampuram (Vizianagaram): Tree cutting ceremony for Sirimanu of Goddess Paidithalli was conducted at Balarampuram village of Jami mandal here on Monday.

The authorities of Paidithalli temple along with MP, MLA and local leaders have axed the selected holy tree for Sirimanu of Paidithalli festival.

Bantupalli Venkatarao, the chief priest of the temple, MP B Chandrasekhar, MLA B Appalanarasaiah and others participated in the ceremony conducted in a grand way.

The officials and locals visited the tree and offered pujas. People of the village and even the owner of tree also feels proud to offer it to goddess Paidithalli. The mega event Sirimanu Sambaram would be held on October 27.

