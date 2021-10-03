  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Vizianagaram: Tree cutting ceremony held

Vizianagaram: Tree cutting ceremony held
x

Collector A Surya Kumari formally inaugurating the cutting of the holy tree identified as Sirimanu at Chandakapeta village in Denkada mandal in Vizianagaram district on Saturday

Highlights

Tree cutting ceremony for Pydithalli Sirimanu was conducted at Chandakapeta village of Denkada mandal in Vizianagaram district on Saturday.

Denkada (Vizianagaram): Tree cutting ceremony for Pydithalli Sirimanu was conducted at Chandakapeta village of Denkada mandal in Vizianagaram district on Saturday. Bantupalli Venkatarao, chief priest of the temple, collector A Surya Kumari, MP B.Chandrasekhar, MLA B Appalanarasaiah and others have participated in the ritual.

The devotees believe that gaiety Pydithalli appeared in the dream of the chief priest and indicates where the tree is located. As per the directions of the Goddess, the temple authorities and people would go to the tree identified and cut and shifted the its trunk to Vizianagaram town to turn it into Sirimanu.

As per the guidance of the deity, this year the tree identified as Sirimanu was located at the farmland of ryots Ch Ramalakshmi and Ch Padmavathi of Chandakapeta village of Denkada mandal.

On Saturday, the officials and locals have visited the tree,offered poojas and cut the tree. The owner of the tree is a proud man as it is a great opportunity for them to offer their tree for the Sirimanu festival of Goddess Pydithalli. The mega event Sirimanu Sambaram would be held on October 19.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X