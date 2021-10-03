Vizianagaram: Tree cutting ceremony held

Denkada (Vizianagaram): Tree cutting ceremony for Pydithalli Sirimanu was conducted at Chandakapeta village of Denkada mandal in Vizianagaram district on Saturday. Bantupalli Venkatarao, chief priest of the temple, collector A Surya Kumari, MP B.Chandrasekhar, MLA B Appalanarasaiah and others have participated in the ritual.

The devotees believe that gaiety Pydithalli appeared in the dream of the chief priest and indicates where the tree is located. As per the directions of the Goddess, the temple authorities and people would go to the tree identified and cut and shifted the its trunk to Vizianagaram town to turn it into Sirimanu.

As per the guidance of the deity, this year the tree identified as Sirimanu was located at the farmland of ryots Ch Ramalakshmi and Ch Padmavathi of Chandakapeta village of Denkada mandal.

On Saturday, the officials and locals have visited the tree,offered poojas and cut the tree. The owner of the tree is a proud man as it is a great opportunity for them to offer their tree for the Sirimanu festival of Goddess Pydithalli. The mega event Sirimanu Sambaram would be held on October 19.