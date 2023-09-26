Vizianagaram: Two workers die while cleaning diesel storage tank

Vizianagaram: In a tragic incident, two workers died of asphyxiation while cleaning a diesel storage tank at a private petrol bunk in Bobbili on Monday.



The deceased were identified as P Polinaidu of Bobbili mandal and another Anish belonging to Patna in Bihar. Anish died while trying to rescue Polinaidu.

As per information, three daily wage workers including Polinaidu of Bobbili went to clean a diesel storage tank at the bunk on Monday. The petrol bunk remained closed for the past one-and-half years and the owner hired three daily wage workers to clean the storage tank to reopen it within a few days.

Polinaidu went inside the tank to clean it. After a few minutes, he cried for help and subsequently went into an unconscious state. Anish, a lorry driver from Patna who went into the tank to rescue Polinaidu also fell unconscious.

Based on the information from locals, Bobbili police reached the spot and shifted the two workers to the local government hospital. However, the two died while on the way to the hospital.

Bobbili CI K Nageswara Rao said, “We have sent the bodies to Bobbili government hospital for post-mortem. We have registered a case on the owner of the bunk and started the investigation.”