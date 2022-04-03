  • Menu
Vizianagaram: Ugadi Utsavam held at Rajagopala temple

Minister Botcha, collector A Suryakumari and ZP Chairperson Chinna Srinu performing puja on Saturday
Minister for urban development Botcha Satyanarayana took part in Ugadi Utsavam organised at Rajagopala Swamy temple on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Botcha said the Vizianagaram district would receive bountiful of rains and farmers would be happy with high yields during this new year. ZP Chairperson Chinna Srinu said this would be the final Ugadi festival which is being celebrated in combined district. District collector A Suryakumari said both districts need to compete with each other in developing various sectors.

The priest of the temple L Omkar Acharya preached the Panchangam and explained that all people of this district would lead their lives happily as the rains would be more and crops also would fetch good income to farmers. Officers, MLAs others were also present.

