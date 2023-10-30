Vizianagaram Utsavalu begin with pomp & gaiety

Vizianagaram: The historical fort city Vizianagaram is all decked up for upcoming Pydithalli Sirimanu Utsav to be held on Tuesday and on Sunday the district administration has initiated the mega festival with Vizianagaram Utsavalu.

On the occasion the political leaders and bureaucrats along with citizens of the district have kick-started the Utsav.

Various local folk arts and other events were organized all over the city. Various events, programmes like flower show at Music College and Karra Samu, Tappetagullu and other arts were performed on the streets.

The roads and streets were crammed with the locals and others arriving here to see the festival and enjoy with their children and families.

On the occasion, Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, ZP Chairman Chinna Srinu, MLAs, Collector and other officials have organised a huge Sobha Yatra in which large number of students, folk artistes and others have taken part.

Later, Botcha and others said that Vizianagaram is a hub for art and culture in entire Andhra Pradesh and now the government is organising the festivals and other major programmes to protect our traditional folk arts and culture and to forward it to our next generations.

They appealed to the youth and students to take active part in the festival and know the greatness and glory of our culture.

Later the flower and horticulture show at Music College was inaugurated and it has soon turned into a highly attractive venue to the children. Various carvings made off fruits and vegetables and flowers have mesmerised the public.

The devotees in huge number visited Goddess Pydithalli temple and offered Bonams (Ghatams). The temple authorities have made special arrangements for the three-day event. DWCRA Bazar with more than 150 stalls is also opened in which various handicrafts and eatables were available.

The entire city along with junctions and roads has been decorated with bright illumination and attractive settings.