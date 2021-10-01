Vizianagaram witnesses crop damage in 16,058 ha

Vizianagaram: The district administration estimated that crops in around 16,058 hectares are damaged due to Gulab cyclone.

The administration will finalise and send a comprehensive report to the government by first week of October.

Agriculture commissioner H Arun Kumar toured various mandals and inspected the crop damage. During his tour, he interacted with the farmers. While interacting with the farmers, he learned that that their farms are covered with sand.

The farmers who cultivated maize lamented that their crop which will be ready for harvest in few days was completely damaged by the rains.

Later, H Arun Kumar visited fields in Gurla mandal and Nagampeta of Cheepurupalli mandal. He inspected the damaged horticulture crops like banana, papaya and maize.

The farmers and local leaders requested him to help them get compensation for the damaged crop.

Arun Kumar said that there was a serious crop damage in North Andhra districts and East Godavari, West Godavari and Krishna districts also experienced crop damage.

According to the primary estimation, crop damage was reported in 70,000 acres in Vizianagaram and around 16,058 hectares of crops are damaged.

Joint collector GC Kishore kumar, M Asha Devi, joint director of agriculture and other officials have participated in the tour.