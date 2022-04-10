Vizianagaram: Workshop on automation of electric vehicles held

Vizianagaram: The MVGR College of engineering has organised a workshop on automation of electric vehicles to engineering students.

L Sudheer, engineer at Asiurza X Tech Pvt Ltd, was the chief guest at the workshop. The chief guest has enlightened the students on the opportunities for electric vehicles entrepreneurship and how these modern electric vehicles work by using solar energy.

The lecture mainly focused on the companies which manufacture different electric vehicles.

The resource person highlighted the present day opportunities in the development of electric vehicles and the skill set the present day engineering student should have to utilise the available opportunities.

Dr M Satyanarayana (programme coordinator), Dr Ramesh, Dean (R & D), S Mohan Kumar, Dean (students) and students of various departments participated in the workshop.