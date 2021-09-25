Vizianagaram: YSRCP bags all posts of MPPs

Vizianagaram: The elections for mandal parishads concluded in a peaceful manner in the district on Friday.

Almost all the mandal parishads have been captured by the ruling YSR Congress party. The ruling party has bagged maximum number of Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs).

On Friday the election process was initiated to elect the MPPs. The MPTC who had more number of supporters was announced as the MPP. A candidate backed by the local MLA was selected as vice-MPP. Election at Kothavalasa has been postponed due to lack of quorum.

But in Vepada, chaos-like situation prevailed as S Kota MLA K Srinivas tried to capture entire meeting hall and wanted to announce his supporter V Ch Raminaidu as MPP but the other group obstructed his attempts and D Satyavanthudu bagged the MPP post against the wish of the MLA.

In another interesting incident, K Lakshmi of YSRCP was elected MPP of Badangi through lottery. Actually, both TDP and YSRCP won 7 MPTC seats each. The government has conducted the election through lottery and Lakshmi was lucky to bag the post.

The Zilla Parishad chief election would be held on Saturday. The election of the ZP chairperson will be a nominal procedure as all 34 ZPTC posts were bagged by the ruling YSRCP. Chinna Srinu, a close relative of Minister Botcha Satyanarayana is likely to be elected the ZP chairperson.