VKSA campaign to boost farmer-scientist engagement from May 29

Yagantipalle (Banaganapalle): The Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan (VKSA), a 15-day agricultural outreach campaign aimed at enhancing farmer-scientist interaction and boosting farm productivity, will be held across Nandyal district from May 29 to June 12, said Dr. G. Dhanalakshmi.

Speaking to The Hans India on Wednesday, Dr. Dhanalakshmi said the campaign is jointly organised by the Ministry of Agriculture, Government of India, and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). It is being implemented by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Yagantipalle, with field-level support from the State Agriculture and allied departments.

Dr. Dhanalakshmi, Senior Scientist and Head of KVK Yagantipalle, noted that the campaign focuses on preparing farmers for the 2025 Kharif season through scientific interventions and field-level engagement.

As part of the initiative, teams from KVK and the Indian Institute of Millets Research, along with officials from the Agriculture Department, will visit all mandals in Nandyal district, covering 135 villages. The teams will directly engage with farmers to raise awareness on crop management, modern agricultural technologies, organic farming, value-added products, and livestock development.

A key highlight will be drone-based spraying demonstrations, supported by the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), in selected villages. These aim to educate farmers on using drone technology for efficient input application.

During the campaign, scientists will conduct on-site inspections, diagnose pest and disease infestations, recommend remedial measures, and formulate research plans to address emerging challenges. Lead and innovative farmers will also assist in knowledge-sharing efforts.

Dr. Dhanalakshmi urged farmers to participate actively. “This initiative is designed to empower farmers with practical knowledge and tools to improve productivity and sustainability,” she said.

The VKSA campaign represents a significant step toward transforming traditional farming through scientific collaboration and community engagement.