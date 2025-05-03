VMRDA Chairperson visits various departments

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Chairperson MV Pranav Gopal paid surprise inspections to all departments of VMRDA Udyog Bhavan here on Friday. He stressed that every employee should strictly follow the time schedule.

Interacting with the employees, he suggested that steps should be taken to resolve the issues of the people who walk-in to the office.

Employees should be accountable to the complainants and focus on sorting out their problems at the earliest, he added.

Pranav Gopal suggested to the officials concerned to make proposals to set up a special department for the protection of lands belonging to the VMRDA.

Further, the VMRDA Chairperson suggested that the social media wing should be strengthened and that the VMRDA developments should be updated on a regular basis.

He spoke to the employees of the engineering, planning, estate and administration departments and sought their opinions about improving the departments.

VMRDA secretary Murali Krishna, estate officer Dayanidhi, chief urban planner Shilpa, supervising engineer Bhavani Shankar and executive engineer Ramaraju were present.