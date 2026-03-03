VMRDA to focus on revenue generating initiatives

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) prepared an action plan under the leadership of Chairperson MV Pranav Gopal and Metropolitan Commissioner N Tej Bharath to strengthen the financial status of the organisation. Holding a review meeting on the ongoing development works here on Monday, the Chairperson and Commissioner directed the officials to emphasise the authority’s financial position by initiating the auction of completed layouts and plots.

Speaking on the occasion, Pranav Gopal reiterated that all projects must be completed strictly within stipulated timelines. Highlighting a result-driven approach, he instructed the engineers to demonstrate proactive roles and warned that negligence or delays would not be tolerated. “The targets set by the government have to be achieved collectively and without any compromise,” he asserted, calling for coordinated efforts across departments.

VMRDA Commissioner N Tej Bharath outlined immediate corrective measures to remove bottlenecks in key infrastructure works.

He directed the concerned officials to expedite the shifting of electricity poles obstructing the construction of master plan roads, ensuring seamless progress of urban expansion projects.

In a move reflecting balanced development, the Commissioner also stressed close coordination with the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) for the timely distribution of Transferable Development Rights (TDR) to property owners affected by road widening initiatives. He made it clear that while development would proceed at a brisk pace, transparency would remain a priority for the administration.

At the same time, he cautioned that strict action would be taken against any lapses that could impact the organisation’s reputation.

Chief engineer Vinay Kumar, secretary Murali Krishna, supervising engineers Bhavani Shankar and Madhusudhan Rao along with executive engineers and other engineering staff were present.