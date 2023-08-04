  • Menu
Volunteers contributing to blood donation camp at NSTL

Volunteers contributing to blood donation camp at NSTL
Marking the 54th Lab Raising Day Celebrations-2023 (LRDC-2023), Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), a premier Naval Research Laboratory of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Marking the 54th Lab Raising Day Celebrations-2023 (LRDC-2023), Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), a premier Naval Research Laboratory of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Visakhapatnam, featured a blood donation camp at Family Welfare Centre, NSTL campus on Friday.

Close to 120 personnel, including the Director of NSTL and their family members donated blood during the camp.

Outstanding Scientist and Director NSTL Dr. Abraham Varughese inaugurated the camp as chief guest and appreciated the voluntary participation of the employees contributing for the cause.

Organised by the social service committee of LRDC-2023 in association with AS Raja Blood Bank, the camp saw supervision of Dr. K Aruna and 11-member team of AS Raja Blood Bank, Principal Medical Officer of NSTL Surgeon Lt. Cdr. Priggya Rit Roy and team.

Chairman of LRDC-2023 Dr. PC Praveen and members of social service committee of T Rajasekhar, EB Appa Rao, P Nagajyothi, B Padmaja, E Jayant Kumar, JN Varma, G Nagabhushanam, extended support to the camp along with members of NSTL Civil Employees Union, Works Committee, JCM IV.

