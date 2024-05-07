Vote for TDP for development: P Ramadevi

Nellore: Vote for Dr P Narayana and Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, contesting as MLA and MP candidates respectively, for developing Nellore city as ‘Bhagya Nagaram’, Narayana spouse Ramadevi and sister Valli urged people. They visited each house various localities in 51st division in the city on Monday and explained TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘future guarantee super six’ schemes.

Later speaking with reporters, Ramadevi explained that TDP, BJP and JSP alliance added super six schemes in their joint manifesto for the welfare of poor and middleclass people. She reminded that Narayana, when he was the Minister, had allotted five acres for burial ground for Christians, constructed two community halls for poor people, five major canals, culverts, cement roads, LED lights etc. She claimed that after coming to power, TDP will give pension to SC, ST, BC and Minorities at the age of 50 years and will provide free health cover up to Rs 25 lakh to every poor family in the State. She urged people to elect Narayana and Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy with huge majority in the coming elections.