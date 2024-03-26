Vote for YSRCP for continuation of welfare schemes, people urged

Yerragondapalem: The YSR Congress Party candidate for Yerragondapalem Assembly constituency, Tatiparthi Chandrasekhar, requested the people to support him and the Ongole MP candidate Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy for the welfare and development of the locals in the constituency.

The villagers of Thokapalli in Peddaraveedu mandal grandly welcomed Chandrasekhar for the election campaign, with slogans hailing the YSRCP and their president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Visiting house to house, Chandrasekhar explained the welfare programmes introduced by the YSRCP government for the last five years and informed them that they have fulfilled 99 per cent of the promises made in the manifesto. He assured them that the welfare programmes would continue further only if the people elected the YSRCP again and make Jagan Mohan Reddy Chief Minister for the successive time.

He said that if they vote for the TDP, the Janmabhoomi committees would rule again at ground level and loot the public money. He urged them to vote for YSRCP and make Jagan Mohan Reddy the Chief Minister for the development of the constituency.

The YSRCP mandal convener Palireddy Krishnareddy, ZPTC member Chalamareddy, MPP Bezawada Pedda Guravaiah, MPTC member Bhagyarekha, sarpanch Jillella Malleswari, Mekala Kasaiah, Ramachandrudu and other local public representatives and leaders also accompanied the MLA candidate.