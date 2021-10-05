Voting for No-confidence motion against Kakinada mayor completed, result reserved

The no-confidence motion against East Godavari District's Kakinada Municipal Corporation Mayor Sunkara Pavani and Deputy Mayor Sathibabu has been put for voting on Tuesday. This was announced by the Proceedings Officer, JC Laxmisha. He revealed that the outcome of the no-confidence motion was kept in reserve in the wake of the court verdict. In the no-confidence motion against the mayor, TDP dissident corporators defied the whip and voted in favour of the no-confidence motion. Minister Kannababu, MP Vanga Geeta, and MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy participated in the voting as ex-officio.

Elections were held in 2017 in 48 places out of 50 divisions, of which three of the corporators died and one resigned, which brings the number of corporators to 44. Among them, the TDP has 30, YSRCP has 8, BJP 3, and Independents 3. Of the current TDP members, 21 and two BJP members are in the favour of no confidence category.

A total of 33 corporators, including YSRCP and independents, submitted letters of no-confidence in the mayor to the district collector. In this context, a vote of no confidence was held under the auspices of JC Lakshmisha.