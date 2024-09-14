VPA contributes `1 cr to CM Relief Fund

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) extended its support to flood victims in Vijayawada by donating Rs.1 crore to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The cheque was handed over to district collector MN Harendhira Prasad on Friday by secretary of the VPA T Venugopal along with the heads of departments at the Collectorate.

As part of the contribution, VPA’s employees contributed one day’s salary towards the relief fund. The trade unions of VPA also came forward to support the noble cause.

With the encouragement of chairperson of the Visakhapatnam Port M Angamuthu, Rs. 45,81,770 was collected from the employees and officers, while Rs.54,18,230 was allocated from the corporate social responsibility fund, totalling up to Rs.1 crore.

The VPA chairperson called upon the port stakeholders and Stevedore Associations to come forward and contribute generously to help the flood-affected victims.