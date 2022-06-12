VSF launches Super-60 to impart value-based education

Tirupati: With a view to make the students as good citizens and to provide them quality education, Vignana Spurthi Foundation has initiated a novel programme called 'Super – 60'. The programme was organised with the cooperation of AP State Council of Science & Technology (APCOST) and department of School Education of combined Chittoor district for which district coordinator for digital education P Neelakanta acted as mentor. Under the initiative, an online examination was held in May for the 9th class passed students which was attended by 419. Out of them 60 were selected for a week training programme during June 6 to 12 and it was held at the Youth hostel in Tirupati.

Neelakanta told The Hans India that most citizens were lagging in terms of moral and societal values though the country has advanced technologically far ahead. By imparting quality education, the people may overcome the hunger, poverty and other problems plagued in the society. Towards providing such value-based education, Vignana Spurthi Foundation wanted to train people in different subjects along with values which are necessary in the society. Accordingly, the week-long residential course started with yoga and meditation in the morning. The students were taught important topics in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and other subjects by expert teachers.

As part of bringing hands-on experience to the participants, they were taken to field visits to Kalyani dam, Srinivasa Pharmacy, police training college and Regional Science Centre and made them conduct various experiments. They were also exposed to drawing, music, Spell bee, Telugu poems and grammar.

Noted writers Namini Subrahmanyam Naidu, Sakam Nagaraju and Bondu Ramachandra Reddy explained the students the value of a book reading and other aspects. Examinations were held daily for the students.

Founder of Vignana Spurthi Foundation M Sirisha said that to activate the innate skills in poor and middle class people, the 'Super – 60' programme was designed. The idea was to train them for National Talent Search exam and make them succeed in that.