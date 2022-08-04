Vundavalli Arun Kumar demands white paper on Polavaram

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari district): Former MP Vundavalli Arun Kumar demanded the state government to release a whitepaper with comprehensive updated details regarding construction of Polavaram project, cost incurred, and implementation of the rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) package.

Addressing a press conference in Prakasam Nagar here on Wednesday, he said that the accusations made by TDP and YSRCP against each other on the project are political and have no credibility, adding that it is sad that no one cares about the delay in the construction of the project and the loss to the people due to mistakes in construction.

While referring to state water resources minister Ambati Rambabu's statement that the construction of the diaphragm wall before the cofferdam caused it to be washed away and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu was responsible for this, he said the engineers and irrigation officials only supervise the technical matters not the chief minister. If the project work is being done under the international organisation namely Bauer, then why engineering experts and contract companies do not know what to build first and what to build later, he questioned.

He welcomed Rambabu's admission that it is impossible to say when the Polavaram project will be completed. He also asked the government to spell clearly whether this project will be completed or not. He said that he doesn't not believe that Polavaram would be completed soon.

He described it 'ridiculous' the Telangana leaders' allegations that Bhadrachalam would be submerged due to the Polavaram project. He pointed out that Polavaram is a national project being built by the Centre, and Central Water Commission (CWC) has done all the assessments and observations already.

The former MP criticised Prime Minister Naredra Modi for using Enforcement Directorate (ED) to harass those who spoke against the BJP-led Central government. It is clear that ED inquiry against Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi is purely political. Both of them are regularly declaring the details of their assets and if there are any illegal assets, cases should be filed against them and it is not appropriate to harass them with these false allegations, he said.

Arun Kumar recalled incidents like Teesta Setalwad's arrest in Gujarat and searches at Sonu Sood and Medha Patkar's houses and offices. He warned that if there is no accountability, the country will be destroyed. Ex-corporator Allu Bobby was also present during the press conference.