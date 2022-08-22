Vundavalli welcomes AP's affidavit in Margadarsi case

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Former MP Vundavalli Arun Kumar said the special leave petition filed by him against Margadarsi was heard on Monday and in an unexpected development, the Andhra Pradesh government finally filed an intervention application in the case.

Addressing the media here on Monday, Vundavalli said that he thought the case would be dropped if the AP government did not file the intervention application in the case. With the decision taken by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, there is hope that justice will be served in this case.

On this occasion, he thanked the AP government. The Telangana government was also asked to file an affidavit.

Vundavalli remarked that everyone is equal before the judiciary and no matter how powerful they are, they cannot escape from at least a trial. In the defamation suit filed against him by Margadarsi organisation, Vundavalli stated that Ramoji Rao claimed that he had nothing to do with the organisation but in another case, Ramoji Rao had shown Margadarsi in his property list.

Arun Kumar reminded that the Reserve Bank of India has clearly stated that the collection of deposits by Margadarsi Financiers is illegal. Similarly, the authorities have also made it clear that depositing amounts from Margadarsi Chits in its sister concern Margadarsi Financiers is also against the rules.

While A Ramesh was arguing on his behalf, the former MP said that he would also argue and Siddharth Luthra was arguing on behalf of Ramoji Rao and Vikas Singh was appearing on behalf of the AP government.

He stated a book can be written about this case.