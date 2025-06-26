Vzm police get 16 new motorcycles

Vizianagaram: In a move to strengthen traffic regulation and enhance road safety, 16 new motorcycles have been allocated to Vizianagaram district by the Police Transport Organisation (PTO) of AP.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vakul Jindal inspected the bikes at district police office premises.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Vakul Jindal said that the allocation includes 15 TVS Apache motorcycles and one Royal Enfield, all equipped with advanced features such as sirens, blinkers, public addressing systems and crowd control equipment. These modern motorcycles are designed to ensure effective enforcement of traffic rules and rapid response to road-related incidents.

He added that these vehicles will be deployed at police stations located in areas prone to traffic congestion and frequent road accidents. The motorcycles will help police personnel reach incident locations promptly, especially in interior and remote areas where four-wheelers may not be accessible. In addition to quick response, these motorcycles will also be used to conduct awareness campaigns on traffic rules and road safety among the public, particularly at major junctions and traffic hubs, the SP noted. SB CIs A V Leelarao and RVRK Chowdary, RSI (MTO) R Ramesh Kumar and RSI (Admin) N Gopala Naidu have attended theprogramme.