Waiting for forensic report on MP's video, says Home Minister Taneti Vanitha

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Home Minister Taneti Vanitha said that the alleged nude video of MP Gorantla Madhav is currently being examined by forensic lab and the report will be available soon. Appropriate action will be taken if the video is found to be true, she said.

Addressing a media conference at Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday, the Minister alleged that the Opposition parties are creating unnecessary debates and discussions in the case of MP Gorantla Madhav. TDP women leaders are speaking very badly about this video, she said and added that their comments and body language are also indecent.

Minister Vanitha opined that there is no chance to question Jagan Mohan Reddy's government in the last three years and the Opposition leaders were making unnecessary rupture over this issue. She reminded that MP Madhav had complained that it was a morphed video. She recalled that there were many attacks and atrocities on women during TDP regime and added that so far 900 women have been saved through the Disha app.

Stating that the government is not trying to save MP Madhav, the Minister clarified that neither society, nor the government will encourage such videos. In response to a question, she warned that strict action will be taken if ganja is sold in hotels and resorts.