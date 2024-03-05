Waiting for strong candidate to fight in elections: Mekapati

AS Peta (Nellore district): Exuding confidence over his victory, Atmakur YSRCP MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy said that he is waiting for a strong candidate to face in the ensuing elections from Atmakur constituency. “I am ready to fight any candidate, whoever contests from this constituency,” he added.

As part of his Vijayeebhava Yatra, the MLA has inaugurated village secretariat, Rythu Bharosa Centre and Dr YSR Village Health Clinic at Rajavolu village of AS Peta mandal on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mekapati pointed out that Opposition TDP is not in a position to announce its nominee for Atmakur constituency as it has been searching for a proper candidate since one year. He claimed that development is possible only with YSRCP as Chie Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was allocating huge funds for the development of rural areas. For the last five years, the government had sanctioned Rs 9.14 crore for various developmental activities and welfare schemes in Rajavolu village, he added.

The YSRCP leader said that as many as 99 farmers were benefited after 62 acres were excluded from dotted land list. He said the administration has settled disputes related to 225 acres in the village.

Responding to the plea of villagers over construction of overhead tank and path for burial ground, the MLA assured of completing the tasks very soon.