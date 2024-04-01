Live
- April Fools’ Day 2024: History, significance and all you want to know
- Reservoirs were full under BRS rule, says Nama Nageswara Rao
- Cancellation of VIP break darshan on April 2
- ‘Tillu Square’ creates sensation in first weekend
- Man held for keeping wild boar as pet
- Excise policy case: CM Kejriwal to be produced before Delhi court today
- Adani Ports handles record 420 MMT cargo globally with impressive 24 pc growth
- Fatal Boat Capsizing In Brahmaputra River Amid Storm: Three Lives Lost
- Utkal Divas today: Odias proud of their State and its heritage
- Bangalore South one of BJP’s safest LS constituencies
Just In
‘Wall of Kindness’ launched
Vijayawada: Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) south zone joint secretary B Raja Srinivas inaugurated the ‘Wall of...
Vijayawada: Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) south zone joint secretary B Raja Srinivas inaugurated the ‘Wall of Kindness’ at Guru Nanak Nagar here on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, he said CREDAI will continue the social service activities under the corporate social responsibility along with the business activities.
The CREDAI city president Dasari Rambabu presided over the meeting and the members distributed books, footwear and fruits to the poor and the students.
‘Wall of Kindness’ was set up at the premises given by the builder Ravindra Kumar. The rich may donate dress, footwear, books, and used articles which will be passed on to the poor through the Wall of kindness.
CEDAI AP chairman Alla Siva Reddy, general secretary V Sridhar, CREDAI AP president YV Ramana Rao, leaders Are Siva Reddy, K Rajendra, Ramesh Anikindu, KSC Bose, B Srinviasa Rao, Tejeswara Rao, Tummala Vamsi, CREDAI CSR convener Satish Babu and others were present.