‘Wall of Kindness’ launched

Vijayawada: Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) south zone joint secretary B Raja Srinivas inaugurated the ‘Wall of Kindness’ at Guru Nanak Nagar here on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, he said CREDAI will continue the social service activities under the corporate social responsibility along with the business activities.

The CREDAI city president Dasari Rambabu presided over the meeting and the members distributed books, footwear and fruits to the poor and the students.

‘Wall of Kindness’ was set up at the premises given by the builder Ravindra Kumar. The rich may donate dress, footwear, books, and used articles which will be passed on to the poor through the Wall of kindness.

CEDAI AP chairman Alla Siva Reddy, general secretary V Sridhar, CREDAI AP president YV Ramana Rao, leaders Are Siva Reddy, K Rajendra, Ramesh Anikindu, KSC Bose, B Srinviasa Rao, Tejeswara Rao, Tummala Vamsi, CREDAI CSR convener Satish Babu and others were present.