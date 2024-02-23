Waltair Division celebrates 68th Railway Week

Live
Visakhapatnam: Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad said the Rail Seva Puraskar celebrations provide an opportunity to review the performance of each unit of the Railway to recognise the meritorious services provided by the staff.
Attending as chief guest to 68th Railway Week- Rail Seva Puraskar here on Thursday, the DRM complimented the railway personnel for their valuable contribution of progressive growth of Railways.
Merit awards were presented to 64 staff for their outstanding performance, two group awards and 12 shields to various departments.
Earlier Waltair Division bagged five efficiency shields for performance in various fields.
During the celebrations, various cultural events were organised at the venue.
President ECoRWWO Manjushree Prasad, ADRM (Infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta and ADRM (operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo and senior divisional personnel officer Ranjam Mohanty representatives from unions, officers and staff were present.