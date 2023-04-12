Waltair division earns record revenue of `29.45 cr

Visakhapatnam: Waltair Division showed the highest ever record performance in ticket checking during this financial year.

The division earned a revenue of Rs 29.45 crore in ticket checking drives in 20222-23. The officials mention that this is the highest ever record set by the Waltair Division and best ever in the history of the zone, surpassing all the previous records.

As many as 5.11 lakh cases were detected by the relentless efforts of the ticket checking staff of the division.

Appreciating the commercial team, Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy said Waltair Division has set a record performance in all the departments and in ticket checking. The division earned revenue of Rs 29.45 crore in 2022-23 which is 89 percent more than the previous financial year (2021-22) that earned Rs 16.03 crore, he added.

There are five ticket checking bases over the division. The achievement was made possible through coordinated team efforts.

Meanwhile, ticket checking inspector M Alam detected 13,685 cases and earned revenue to the tune of Rs. 87.20 lakh towards fare and penalty.