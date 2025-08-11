Waltair Division immerses in patriotism with ‘Har Ghar Tirnaga’ campaign

Visakhapatnam: As part of the Independence Day 2025 celebrations, Waltair Division of East Coast Railway has launched an intensive cleanliness and plantation campaign under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Continuing the sustained cleanliness drive that began on August 1, the division reiterates its commitment to maintain railway premises free from plastic, garbage, and litter.

The campaign includes large-scale cleanliness activities, awareness rallies, and active participation from railway employees, swachh sewaks, voluntary organisations, and local communities. The focus is on creating a clean, green, and hygienic environment for passengers and visitors.

Speaking about the initiative, Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra said, “We are giving special attention to collaborative cleanliness drives involving local communities, NGOs, and awareness campaigns across the division. Our goal is to ensure that every corner of the station premises meets the highest standards of cleanliness while fostering community participation in this noble mission.”

At Duvvada Railway Station, the Duvvada Railway Users Association, in collaboration with Manava Vikas Vedika, Manavatha, among others, organised a special ‘clean and green’ programme. Cleanliness drives were carried out at the two-wheeler parking area, in front of the station cabin, and on platform no. 1 with around 40 volunteers, including women and children, participating. ZRUCC member K. Eswara Rao initiated the programme.

Following the cleaning activity, more than 30 saplings were planted in front of the VIP lounge at platform 1 by volunteers from Spandhana Cheyutha Foundation. Personnel from the Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), and commercial staff at Duvvada actively took part in the event.

Meanwhile, responding to a nationwide call to awaken the spirit of patriotism, Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) has been conducting a series of activities in connection with the celebration of the 76th Indian Independence Day.

Organised under the guidance of Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Lalit Bohra, these programmes are aimed at encouraging active participation from railway employees, theirfamily members, and the public, fostering a collective sense of pride and unity.

As part of the celebrations and with an aim to raise awareness about the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, the sportspersons of ECoR Sports Association, Waltair Division conducted a bike rally. Led by general secretary N. Usha, the rally commenced from the Railway Sports Stadium, with participants riding through the city carrying the tricolour and raising slogans, evoking deep patriotic sentiment.

Also, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the division, under the guidance of senior divisional security commissioner Ajay Prakash Dubey, organised a Har Ghar Tiranga bike rally, covering railway colonies and city areas with great fervour. The sight of the disciplined line of bikers waving the national flag created an impressive visual across the streets of Visakhapatnam. Many residents stepped out of their homes to witness and cheer the colourful march.

Adding to the patriotic fervour, children of railway employees, along with youngsters from surrounding localities, gathered at the Rail Club to watch specially screened patriotic films, organised by the personnel branch of the division.

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra expressed happiness over the enthusiastic participation shown by every section of the railway fraternity and the public.