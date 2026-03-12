Waltair Division surpasses target 24 days ahead

Visakhapatnam: For the first time in any financial year, Waltair Division has achieved a remarkable milestone by surpassing the loading target of 78.45 million tonnes (MT).

The major feat was accomplished 24 days ahead of the close of the financial year.

Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra congratulated the entire team for their exceptional performance in surpassing the target and achieving 78.464-MT of loading.

Describing March 7th, 2026 as a significant date that will be remembered in the annals of the Waltair Division, the DRM expressed pride in the dedication and collective efforts of the team that made this achievement possible.

The division’s achievement of loading 78.464-MT represents a growth of more than 16.5 percent compared to the previous financial year 2024–25 (67.254 MT).

Customer-centric initiatives, close coordination with stakeholders, improvements in operational efficiency, capacity augmentation and effective crew management have been attributed as key factors for the accomplishment. Despite facing multiple challenges such as natural calamities, security-related issues, ongoing infrastructure development works, including doubling and triple line projects, and safety-related modernisation activities, all departments of the division worked with commitment and coordinated efforts to achieve the milestone.

Looking ahead, the division focuses on maintaining the momentum, commitment to excellence, efficiency, and sustained growth in freight loading.