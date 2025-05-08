War crisis preparedness: Mock drills conducted at several places in AP

Live
Vijayawada: Following the central government's guidelines, the district administrations conducted civil defence mock drills at Visakhapatnam, Anantapur and Nandyal cities on Wednesday.
The security forces gave demonstrations to alert the public and be aware of how to respond in case of unexpected terrorist attacks. Civil defence, fire services, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force(NDRF), police, GVMC, revenue, civil supplies, medical department and several volunteers participated in the operation ‘Operation Abhyas’ held at two different venues in One Town Area- Ranibommacentre and Queen Mary Girls' High School in Visakhapatnam.
Earlier, the Fire department personnel conducted the exercise at two apartment buildings in Ranibommacentre in a situation where militants attacked them with smoke bombs.