  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

War crisis preparedness: Mock drills conducted at several places in AP

War crisis preparedness: Mock drills conducted at several places in AP
x
Highlights

Vijayawada: Following the central government's guidelines, the district administrations conducted civil defence mock drills at Visakhapatnam,...

Vijayawada: Following the central government's guidelines, the district administrations conducted civil defence mock drills at Visakhapatnam, Anantapur and Nandyal cities on Wednesday.

The security forces gave demonstrations to alert the public and be aware of how to respond in case of unexpected terrorist attacks. Civil defence, fire services, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force(NDRF), police, GVMC, revenue, civil supplies, medical department and several volunteers participated in the operation ‘Operation Abhyas’ held at two different venues in One Town Area- Ranibommacentre and Queen Mary Girls' High School in Visakhapatnam.

Earlier, the Fire department personnel conducted the exercise at two apartment buildings in Ranibommacentre in a situation where militants attacked them with smoke bombs.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick