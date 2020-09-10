Ward/village secretariat exams to be held in 227 centres

Madanapalli: Joint collector (welfare) V R Chandramouli has asked the officials to make foolproof arrangements for the ward and village secretariat staff recruitment test to be held from September 20-26. For these examinations 227 centres will be set up in the district. He participated in the one-day training camp for examination superintendents and assistant superintendents in Madanapalli on Wednesday.

Speaking at the meeting, he said that the examination will be held in 15 mandal headquarters on the first day while from the second day onwards only Tirupati will be the centre. On the first day, 43,198 candidates will take the examination.

A total of 37,848 candidates will attend for Panchayat secretary grade–5, women police, ward administrative secretary and ward welfare assistants' examination while just 112 candidates will attend village fisheries assistant posts examination.

The JC said two strong rooms were set up at Chittoor and Tirupati to keep the question papers and other material. In all, 1,873 vacancies will be filled out of 97,333 candidates, who have applied for the examination.

Special rooms will be arranged for Covid positive candidates at the examination centres. APSRTC will operate special buses. About 1,460 candidates with special needs will write the examination.