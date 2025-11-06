Watchman arrested under POCSO Act

TIRUPATI: Police acted swiftly following allegations of serious misconduct at the Chennareddy Colony Social Welfare Boys Hostel. The hostel’s watchman, identified as K Hari Gopal, is accused of behaving inappropriately with students after calling them to his room late at night.

After a preliminary inquiry, a case was registered against Hari Gopal at the Alipiri Police Station under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act).

District officials responded firmly to the incident. The watchman, Hari Gopal, has been arrested, remanded to judicial custody, and removed from duty, with steps underway to terminate his employment permanently. Hostel Welfare Officer R Muni Sankar was suspended for negligence in supervision, and Assistant Social Welfare Officer A Shyam Sundar Rao was served with a charge memo for administrative lapses.

District Collector Dr S Venkateswar made it clear that student safety is of utmost priority and directed officials to strengthen monitoring and security arrangements in all social welfare hostels across the district. Meanwhile, the Tirupati police have launched a detailed investigation to ensure strict action against those responsible.