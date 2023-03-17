Water aerodrome to come up at Prakasam barrage 

New Delhi: Prakasam Barrage has been identified under UDAN for seaplane operations and will be ready by March-end of next year. This was disclosed by minister of state for civil aviation, Gen Dr V K Singh (retd) here on Thursday in response to a question of YSRCP MPs Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Balashowry Vallabhaneni and Chinta Anuradha.

Tabling his answer to this, Dr Singh stated that Prakasam Barrage in Andhra Pradesh has been identified under UDAN for seaplane operations. Pre-feasibility study had been completed. The state government had to acquire land for the development of a water aerodrome, he said. The ministry of civil aviation had signed an MoU with the ministry of ports shipping and waterways (MoPSW) for development of water aerodromes, the minister said.

As per the provisions of the MoU, the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways, was responsible for development of waterside infrastructure and the state government concerned was required to develop the city side area, including terminal building, car park, etc.,

Dr Singh said the government had set a target to develop the water aerodrome by March 31, 2024, for seaplane operations on the routes awarded under UDAN. In all, Rs 20 crore had been sanctioned for the development of Prakasam barrage water aerodrome under the 'Revival of unserved and underserved airports' scheme, he added.

During various rounds of bidding under UDAN, 56 seaplane routes connecting 25 water aerodromes were identified in the states/UTs of Gujarat, Assam, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Lakshadweep.

An aerodrome of the state governments, Airports Authority of India (AAI), public sector undertakings and civil enclaves and which is included in the awarded routes of UDAN and requires upgradation / development for commencement of UDAN operations are developed under the 'Revival of unserved and underserved airports' scheme. An estimated amount of Rs 287 crore has been allocated for the development of 13 water aerodromes across the country, by March next year..