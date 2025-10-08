Water taxis to be introduced soon

Vijayawada: Swachh Andhra Corporation Chairman Kommareddy Pattabhiram said that water taxis would soon be introduced in the Vijayawada canal network, once purified water from micro sewage treatment plants (STPs) is released into the canals.

He said this initiative would not only enhance the city’s beauty but also help reduce road traffic congestion.

Speaking at the district-level Swachhandra Puraskaram Awards ceremony held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram on Tuesday, Pattabhiram said that inspired by the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s slogan “Jai Swachh Sevak”, efforts are underway to form Swachh Sevak teams in villages and towns across the state to strengthen the Swarnandhra–Swachh Andhra mission.

A total of 69 state-level and 1,257 district-level awards were presented this year. Pattabhiram added that the NTR district bagged the highest number of awards due to the commitment of its officers.

He also announced that 12,000 tricycles would be distributed to villages and 1,600 electric vehicles procured soon, while cleaned dumping yards would be developed into green spaces.

NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha said that Swachh Andhra is key to realising Swarnandhra and Viksit Bharat, adding that the collective efforts of officials and citizens have made NTR district a leader in cleanliness.

NTR District Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhara Babu, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner HM Dhyan Chandra, and other officials presented awards to 50 winners. Green Ambassadors showcased their talents during the event.

DCP KGV Saritha, Krishna ZP CEO K Kannama Naidu, DPO P Lavanya Kumari, Vijayawada RDO K Chaitanya, Nandigama RDO K Balakrishna, Tiruvuru RDO K Madhur,i and others were present.