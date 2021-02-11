We are against privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel plant, says YSRCP MP at budget debate

YSRCP Rajya Sabha member Pilli Subhash Chandrabose on Thursday has said that they are opposed to the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam steel plant. Speaking during the debate on the Union Budget in the Rajya Sabha, he said that people fought and won the steel plant. He recalled a letter written by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to the Prime Minister asking him to revive the steel plant in three phases.

He urged the centre to waive off interest on arrears and convert the debts into equity. Also, are opposed he asked to allot Captive mines to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and reiterated that one lakh families depend on the Visakhapatnam steel plant for their livelihood and opined that privatization of national assets is not the answer.

He said there was no mention of Visakhapatnam railway zone and it was unfortunate that funds were not allocated to Visakhapatnam Metro. He appealed to create reservations for women in the legislatures and give a package to the backward districts in Andhra Pradesh. He said the Center was showing stepmotherly love for Andhra Pradesh.