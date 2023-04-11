We are against privatisation of Vizag Steel plant, reiterates Gudivada Amarnath

Andhra Pradesh IT and Heavy Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath said that the YSRCP government was against the privatization of the Visakha Steel Plant from the beginning and found fault with those spreading misinformation. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, he said they are against the privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel industry and recalled that CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that steel plant should not be privatized.

Stating that the CM Jagan raised his voice against privatization of steel plant and wrote a letter to the Prime Minister, Gudivada Amarnath said that YSRCP MPs protested in Parliament and supported the movement of steel plant workers. He said that YSRCP party and our government are on the side of the workers.

Responding to the news on the Telangana government to participate in bidding of Visakhapatnam steel plant, Gudivada said that how can a state government run the huge plant when centre is cannot. Minister Amarnath stated that Telangana is also only saying that it will look into the possibilities