We have a clear stance over the water dispute between AP and Telangana: Botsa Satyanarayana

The Krishna water dispute between the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is deepening day by day. The controversy, which started with the expansion of the RDS project, has now spread to Nagarjuna Sagar. Telangana ministers are attacking verbally former Andhra Pradesh CM and late leader YSR.

The Telangana government is also making harsh remarks on CM Jagan. It is well known that the AP government is still trying to resolve the issue amicably.

However, AP Minister Botsa Satyanarayana countered the remarks of Telangana ministers. He said that if Telangana leaders made such remarks for political gain, the people will teach a lesson. We don't have the intention to use vulgar language like Telangana ministers, Botsa asserted. The government has a clear stance on the issue of water controversy.

He said the government will not keep quiet and opined that powers in the federal system would be theirs. The systems would interfere if the legal limits were exceeded. He said that they were not silent and has their strategies. To further complicate the issue, Telangana ministers expressed impatience and they were trying to provoke.

He said the government would co-operate with the River Management Board. Botsa made the remarks while speaking to the media in the wake of the Krishna dam expansion work starting on Wednesday.