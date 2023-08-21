  • Menu
We will support Ramoji Rao, says Nara Lokesh

 Nara Lokesh 

Highlights

Says that holding grudge against the media organisations which bring the corruption and incompetence of the rulers to the public's attention is a threat to democracy itself

Amaravati: TDP youth leader Nara Lokesh on Monday lashed out at Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for playing revenge politics on Ramoji Rao.

He said that holding grudge against the media organisations which bring the corruption and incompetence of the rulers to the public's attention is a threat to democracy itself. He said that Jagan taking grudge against Eenadu and that grudge is being meted out against Margadarsi organizations... People are seeing Jagan's sadism.

Lokesh said that Jagan is using all the government institutions in his hands to take his revenge... People are disgusted by those psycho antics.

If you think that all this is being done for the welfare of the people, then Polavaram should be built and the capital Amaravati should be built. He said that action should be taken against the YCP leaders who killed Dalits. Media leaders who are making people aware should not be harassed. He said that TDP will support Ramoji Rao. He tweeted to this effect. Along with this, the hashtag #TeluguPeopleWithRamojiRao has been added.

