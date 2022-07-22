Weather alert: Andhra Pradesh to receive rain for next three days

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a weather forecast for Andhra Pradesh for the next three days. It said that the strengthened monsoon trough is now moving over Ganganagar, Rohtak, Gwalior, Sidhi, Ambikapur, Sambalpur, Balasore and southeastward to east-central Bay of Bengal. It is said that this trough extends up to 0.9 km above the mean sea level.

On the other hand, the surface trough over Jharkhand and surrounding areas is now over northern Odisha and extends up to a height of 5.8 km above mean sea level. With this, the weather department has predicted that the weather in AP will be like this for the next three days.

The Meteorological Department predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers in North coastal Andhra Pradesh today. Along with heavy rain, thundershowers are likely to occur at one or two places. Also, the rains are expected in south coastal Andhra today, Tomorrow, and 24th July and Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at isolated places. There is a chance of heavy rains or thundershowers at one or two places.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at isolated places in Rayalaseeema along with thunder and lightning likely at one or two places.