Weather alert: Depression in the Bay of Bengal turns into low pressure, moderate rains likely in AP

A severe depression formed in the Andaman Sea and surrounding areas of the Bay of Bengal yesterday has weakened and turned into a low pressure on Wednesday. It will move further from the central Bay of Bengal to the north-northeast and weaken further, Meteorological Department officials said.



With this, the Easterly winds are blowing in the lower troposphere of Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. As a result, the weather forecast for Andhra Pradesh will be up to three days.

Light to moderate showers is likely in one or two places in these areas today, tomorrow, and the day after tomorrow in north Coastal Andhra and Yanam, and a chance of thunder or lightning in one or two places today.

While Light to moderate showers is likely in one or two places today and tomorrow in south coastal Andhra. The meteorological department said that thunder or lightning could occur in one or two places today.

On the other hand, light to moderate showers is likely in one or two places in Rayalaseema today and tomorrow along with thunder or lightning in one or two places.