Weather alert: Heavy rain expected in Andhra Pradesh for three days amid fresh low pressure

Heavy rains have lashed many parts of Andhra Pradesh due to low pressure in the Bay of Bengal. As a result, all those areas were completely inundated. For a few days, the life of the people was completely paralysed with incessant rains. On the other hand, the meteorological department has warned that it will rain for another three days due to the effect of fresh surface periodicity and low pressure.



The surface periodicity in the Bay of Bengal today extended to an average elevation of 3.1 km above sea level in the southwestern Bay of Bengal, off the coast of southern Sri Lanka. Depending on the surface periodicity, the basin extended from the southwestern Bay of Bengal to northern Tamil Nadu at an average elevation of 1.5 km above sea level. The meteorological department said that another low-pressure area is likely to form in the southern Andaman Sea by the 29th of this month.

According to the weather department, moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers are likely in one or two places today in North coastal Andhra and Yanam. Also, light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely in one or two places on Friday and Saturday.



The Amaravati Meteorological department has forecast moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers in one or two places today and tomorrow in South Coastal Andhra. Meanwhile, Rayalaseema is also likely to receive light to moderate rain or thundershowers today. There is a chance of light to heavy rain or thundershowers tomorrow.